Ukraine and Czech Republic launch joint project to produce rifles based on Danish model

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov met with a delegation from the Intergovernmental Agency for Defense Cooperation (AMOS) of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic, accompanied by leading Czech defense companies. The parties discussed new joint projects.

Umierov announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"We are strengthening defense cooperation with the Czech Republic. We discussed concrete steps to accelerate the supply of support from the Czech Republic and expand our cooperation," the minister said.

According to him, "we have a productive experience of cooperation with AMOS, so we focused on key areas:

production and supply of large-caliber ammunition

exchange of military technologies;

development of industrial cooperation between Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

"We are launching new joint projects that will strengthen our soldiers at the front. One of them is the production of rifles under the Danish funding model," the Defense Minister said.

Some of these weapons are already being manufactured in the Czech Republic, and negotiations are underway to localize production in Ukraine, Umerov added.

The Ukrainian minister emphasized that "the Czech government and defense companies continue to make a significant contribution to our security."