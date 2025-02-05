Zelenskyy on US aid: it continues, but no new packages are in work

Today, there is no decrease in American aid to Ukraine, despite the absence of new aid packages.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

The Head of State thanked the United States for its continued support of Ukraine. He emphasized that there was no decrease in American assistance.

"We have no reduction in American support today. It has not stopped, it continues. I am grateful to the United States for this. Of course, we are not talking about new packages. It's too early to talk about it," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that although it is too early to talk about new aid packages, Ukraine has already begun active communication with the American team at the level of Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

"We will have meetings and calls, I think, with the whole team. It is those people who focus on the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the head of state said he was not sure that Ukraine would be able to hold its own without additional support from its partners.

"Can we do it without help? Well, you know, we were without this help at the beginning. It was very difficult, we could have lost the country. Thanks to our people, army and partners, we survived. I would not even like to fantasize about what will happen if the war continues, but it will be a war between Russia and Ukraine without the United States... I would not risk it, not even to draw conclusions today. It is very risky, it will hit our power, it will definitely hit our ability to defend our land. We will be weaker, and I am not sure whether we will be able to hold on," the head of state said.