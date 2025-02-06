Employees of public utilities will be able to receive reservations: Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision

Employees of heating companies, water utilities, and household waste management will be able to receive reservations from mobilisation. No more than 75% of the total number of employees liable for military service in these companies will be able to be booked.

This is stated in the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect by his decree, Censor.NET reports.

Now the government must amend the decree on mobilisation.

"To introduce the possibility of booking during mobilisation, for the period of martial law, the employees of business entities liable for military service, that provide services to consumers for the supply of heat energy, centralised hot water supply, centralised hot water supply and centralised sewerage, and household waste management, in the amount of no more than 75 per cent of the total number of employees liable for military service of such business entities," the document says.

Earlier it was reported that from 1 December 2024, reservations for mobilisation will be available only online through the "Diia" platform

Read more: As of today, 900-950 thousand people have been reserved for mobilisation - Shmyhal