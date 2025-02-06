War in Ukraine should end in just peace, - Erdogan

The war in Ukraine should end in a just peace, and Turkey and Germany will continue to cooperate in this context.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this after a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"We have long argued that the war in Ukraine should end in a just peace. We have also consulted on this issue with my German counterpart today," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

According to him, Turkey and Germany will continue to cooperate in the context of regional issues, such as developing events in Syria, the situation in Gaza and the war in Ukraine.

"In this context, I believe that Germany will provide the necessary support to Turkey's efforts to rebuild Syria. Everyone has a great responsibility for the compliance with the ceasefire declared in Gaza," the Turkish leader said.

The German President also stated that both countries have a common interest in establishing peace in the region.

"Proposals for the emigration or expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip have been a source of great concern and fear in all the meetings I have held. Such proposals are unacceptable under international law. It is also necessary to establish an important basis for future negotiations with the US administration," Steinmeier said.

Read more: Turkey predicts launch of peace initiatives regarding Ukraine by summer - Foreign Minister Fidan