About 302,000 civilians remain in Donetsk region

Evacuation measures are ongoing in the Donetsk region. There are still about 302,000 civilians on the government-controlled territory.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced at an online briefing by Dmytro Petlin, head of the operational duty service, communication, warning and public information division of the Department for Civil Protection, Mobilisation and Defence of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"About 1 million 196 thousand civilians have been evacuated from the government-controlled territory of the region, including more than 188 thousand children and about 46 thousand people with disabilities. As of yesterday, about 302,000 people remain on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities," Petlin said.

He also noted that since 2 August 2022, the mandatory evacuation of civilians has been underway in Donetsk Oblast.

