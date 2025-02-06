Russians are accumulating forces in Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kupiansk directions - spokesman of NGU Muzychuk

The Russian invaders are constantly replenishing their losses on the four directions of the eastern front. However, there are no significant changes along the front line.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesman of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a telethon.

"In those areas where active hostilities are taking place - Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kupiansk - the enemy is constantly replenishing losses, as there is a large number of destroyed infantry. As for the trend of recent months in the Kupyansk and Lyman areas, there were large assaults with a large number of armored vehicles, in which the Russian Federation involved more than 20 units, so there is a replenishment of tanks and artillery," he noted.

Watch more: National Guard soldiers eliminated four Russian stormtroopers in just 13 minutes. VIDEO