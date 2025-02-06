In east, enemy is using armored vehicles and trying to break through Ukrainian defenses. Urban battles are ongoing in urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian troops, supported by artillery and various types of drones, continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center.

Over the past day in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked our positions in Vovchansk and conducted assault operations in the direction of Kozacha Lopana: they suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the vicinity of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruhliakivka. The enemy used a tank and two armored personnel carriers to deliver assault units to Zahryzove. The tank was destroyed after being blown up by minefields, and the armored vehicles were destroyed by fire from our units.

Defense Forces units held back occupants' attacks in the Lyman sector near Novolyubivka, Zelenyi Hai, Kolodyazy, and Torske. Near Kopanky, the occupants attacked with armored vehicles. The fire destroyed four tanks and four armored personnel carriers. Three more tanks and two armored personnel carriers were damaged. To evacuate the damaged equipment, the enemy tried to use an Armored recovery vehicle, which was also damaged by our UAVs.

In the Seversk sector, the enemy's offensive was aimed at the positions of our troops near Verkhnekamianske. The enemy used armored, automobile and motorized vehicles to break through the defense and deliver assault units. Our artillery and UAV operators destroyed one enemy tank, nine buggies and two motorcycles. The occupants abandoned further attacks.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, fighting continued in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Russian troops also tried to break through our defenses near Stupochky and Shcherbynivka. The enemy was actively using artillery and UAVs. The tactical situation was not allowed to deteriorate.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakla. Fighting continues in Nadiivka and Pishchane. Our soldiers are holding the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces, which are trying to realize their numerical advantage and develop an offensive.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Kostiantynopil, but was unsuccessful. The enemy continues to accumulate forces and means for further attacks.

Enemy losses over the day

"Defense forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. The invaders will pay with their lives for every minute they stay on our land. More than a thousand occupants are convinced of this every day," the Khortytsia separate military unit noted.

Russian losses in the eastern sector over the last day are as follows:

personnel - 929;

tanks - 17;

armored combat vehicles - 9;

heavy flamethrower systems - 2;

guns and mortars - 26;

anti-tank weapons - 1;

automotive equipment - 94;

special equipment - 33;

electronic warfare equipment - 13;

air defense facilities - 1;

UAV control points - 6;

106 shelters;

ammunition depots - 6;

fuel and lubricant warehouses - 2.

Read more: Enemy is storming urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Pokrovsk direction remains hottest - OSGT "Khortytsia"