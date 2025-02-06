Minus 10 "Supercam" and 13 "Zala" in day: fighters of "SUNSTRIKE" unit of 82nd Air Assault Brigade hunt for enemy drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "SUNSTRIKE" unit of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade destroyed 23 Russian reconnaissance UAVs using anti-aircraft drones over the course of a day.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of successful attacks has been published online.
"The SUNSTRIKE 82nd Brigade's warriors are among the best hunters of enemy wings. In just one day of work, they shot down 10 Supercam and 13 Zala," the video commentary reads.
