Ukraine received first Mirage 2000 fighters. VIDEO

The first French Mirage 2000 fighters have arrived in Ukraine.

This was announced by French Defense Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu, Censor.NET reports.

"On June 6, 2024, Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of French Mirage 2000s to Ukraine. The first of them arrived in Ukraine today. With Ukrainian pilots on board, who have undergone several months of training in France, they will now participate in the defense of Ukrainian skies," the statement said.

The Mirage 2000 was introduced into service with the French Air Force in 1984. It is a fourth-generation multi-role fighter aircraft that has been produced in dozens of modifications, ranging from reconnaissance to frontline bomber. The Mirage 2000 is capable of employing the entire range of French precision air strike weapons, including SCALP cruise missiles and AASM aerial bombs.

