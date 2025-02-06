Russian occupiers are trying to create bridgehead near Dvorichna to gain foothold in Kharkiv region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The Russian army continues its attempts to gain a foothold on the right bank of the Oskil River in the area of Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia", during a telethon.

"They are trying to gain a foothold in the area of Dvorichna, but it is from there that they are being driven out - it is an active battle zone. They are trying to create a bridgehead there. But usually, the enemy delivers personnel there in small boats, and these small boats are already under fire themselves. In this case, they cannot effectively replenish their personnel and are attacked. I will not say how successful the actions and countermeasures are there, but we cannot say that the enemy has a stable foothold there," he emphasized.

Tregubov noted that the occupants want to create footholds across the river, most likely in the area of Terny or Dvorichna.

"They have their favorite areas for crossing, and they are trying to get through them. They climb with varying success because first, they need to cross under FPV fire, then they need to get together and find some forest under the drones' drops, and then somehow gain a foothold," the spokesman said.

The military emphasized that the Russians are not able to gain a foothold because Ukrainian forces are constantly counterattacking.

"I'm not going to say how successful their actions and counteractions are yet. But, no, we cannot say that they have a stable foothold there," Trehubov added.

As a reminder, the day before, DeepState analysts reported that the Russian invaders had advanced near the village of Topoli in the Kharkiv region. The enemy formed another small bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River.

See more: She helped to detonate explosives near house of Armed Forces veteran: SSU detained Russian agent in Kharkiv. PHOTOS