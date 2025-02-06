Rada plans to introduce mandatory vacations for military personnel

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is preparing to introduce a bill that guarantees mandatory leave for military personnel performing combat missions.

This was announced at a briefing by a member of the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Fedir Venislavsky, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, lawmakers, together with representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, are working on the implementation of this initiative.

Venislavsky emphasized that the main goal is to provide servicemen with the opportunity to rest and recuperate, which is important for their physical and moral condition.

According to him, options for additional leave are also being considered to enable soldiers to return to normal after prolonged combat operations.

"The issue of providing the security and defense sector with everything it needs is undoubtedly in the first place. These are the legislative initiatives aimed at strengthening our defense capabilities, social protection of our military personnel, improving the issue of their additional vacations, and so on," he said.

