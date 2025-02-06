Ruscists attacked Saltiv district of Kharkiv with UAV: explosion occurred near nine-storey building (updated)

On the afternoon of 6 February, Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region with a drone.

This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"We have preliminary information about an attack by an enemy UAV on the Saltiv district. Details are being clarified," the statement said.

As of 2:00 p.m., the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs in Sumy region has been announced, the Air Force said.

Read more: She helped to detonate explosives near house of Armed Forces veteran: SSU detained Russian agent in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

"An enemy drone attacked a densely populated residential area in Saltiv district. The explosion occurred near a nine-storey building.

There is no information on casualties at the moment," Terekhov later clarified.