Ministry of Defense authorizes 7 more small arms for use in Armed Forces

In January 2025, the Ministry of Defense codified and authorized seven samples of small arms and grenade launchers manufactured by European and American arms companies for use in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with reference to the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment.

The codified samples include, in particular:

machine guns of various calibers,

ergonomic assault rifle for infantrymen,

sniper rifles (among the leaders in the market of modern small arms) to defeat enemy manpower at long distances and

grenade launchers to combat enemy armored vehicles.

See more: Ukrainian-made ZEUS and HADES drones approved for use in Armed Forces, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

As noted, these weapons are distinguished by their reliable design, accuracy of fire, and stability of combat.

We would like to remind the manufacturers of weapons and military equipment that useful information on the procedure for codification of new models of weapons and military equipment is available here.

Earlier it was reported that in January 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and authorized about 130 new models of weapons and military equipment for use, including 100 units manufactured in Ukraine.