Zelenskyy signs law banning transplantation of organs of fallen soldiers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law prohibiting the removal of organs for transplantation from fallen soldiers and people who died as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Law No. 4203-IX with the President's signature has been published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the explanatory note, the law prohibits the removal of organs from these categories of people:

those killed (died) as a result of coercive measures used by law enforcement, security and other agencies;

military personnel of the Defense and Security Forces who died in the performance of their duties in Ukraine or in certain areas of Ukraine

military personnel of the Defense and Security Forces who died in the performance of their duties in Ukraine or in certain areas of Ukraine where martial law has been introduced;

citizens who died as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, the law clarifies the procedure for automatic matching of donors and recipients in the Unified State Transplantation Information System and introduces the domino principle for organ transplants, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada reports.

The law also establishes the National Transplant Committee as an advisory body to the Ministry of Health. The committee will be authorized to review cases of adverse reactions during transplantation.