Russian State Duma announces meeting between Trump and Putin in next few months

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said that a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could take place in the near future.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"February or March, we won't speculate and will give the leaders the opportunity to prepare for it competently and comprehensively, but it will be soon," Slutsky said, answering a question about the likelihood of a meeting between Putin and Trump.

He noted that the probability of contacts between the Russian and US presidents is "one hundred percent," but such a meeting "requires serious preparation, which is currently at an advanced stage."

"So, in the near future, I think we will have specific information about the meeting, and I hope that this meeting will have constructive consequences for the most pressing, most urgent issues of today's world politics. These are Ukraine, the Middle East, and generally issues of world politics and international relations in the near future. I am confident that this will be a significant meeting, it will not be in vain," Slutsky said.

