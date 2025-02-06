There is no official Trump plan to end war yet, but Ukraine has discussed specific issues with his team - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has not yet unveiled an official plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine.

This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"There is no official plan yet. What is in certain publications... I am sure that this is not the official plan of President Trump," Zelenskyy said.

He also added that he already has a vision of the plan, and specific things were discussed with the American side before Trump's inauguration.

In addition, the president assured that "our teams will work together, there can be no plan separately from anyone, even from the United States."

The head of state said that there would be a lot of information about the potential plan "in Kyiv, not in Kyiv," which may coincide with reality in some places, but not in others.

"Let's wait for our official negotiations and official results," Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier, the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that Donald Trump would present a plan to end the war himself.