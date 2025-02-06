Zelenskyy thanks France for first Mirage 2000 fighter jets: This is another step towards strengthening Ukrainian security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the arrival of the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets, which France has donated to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine's air fleet continues to expand. The first Mirage 2000 fighters have already arrived from France, which will strengthen our air defense capabilities. I am grateful to Emmanuel Macron for his leadership and support - the French President keeps his word, and we appreciate it. This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's security," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, thanks to the latest deliveries, Ukraine continues to expand its fleet of modern combat aircraft, in particular the F-16. He also emphasized the importance of the Netherlands' support in implementing these efforts.

The President of Ukraine thanked all international partners who helped strengthen the country's defense capabilities and contribute to common security.

