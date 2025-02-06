United States has provided Ukraine with more than $174 billion in aid, - Kellogg comments on Zelenskyy’s words about unreceived funds

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg commented on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the difference between the declared and received aid from the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Kellogg was asked to comment on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine received $76 billion in military aid from the United States, although the US government had allocated $177 billion for this purpose.

"We are also puzzled. The United States of America, the American people, the citizens, have provided Ukraine with more than $174 billion. And we have put inspectors general on the ground in Ukraine and here to track this money. So we know exactly where it's going," Kellogg said.

He clarified that part of the allocated funds was spent on the production of weapons in the United States to be sent to Ukraine.

"So if he (Zelenskyy - ed.) thinks that all 174 billion dollars are in the bank in Ukraine, then of course we will replenish our stocks, of course we will increase our stocks, and that is why we have to buy (weapons - ed.) here in the United States," the US special representative explained.

To recap, in an interview with the Associated Press, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had received $76 billion in aid from the United States, not $177 billion as reported in the United States.