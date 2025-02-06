If there is understanding of how the war will end, I am ready to negotiate with Putin - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is ready for potential peace talks with Russia to end the war.

The Head of State said this during a joint briefing with the President of the Single Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Odile Renaud-Basso, Censor.NET reports.

"Of course, the United States, President Trump, and the European Union believe that diplomacy is impossible without Russia, without Putin. That's why I said: I'm ready if we have an understanding of how this war will end, but Putin is afraid to meet me," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that US President Donald Trump has no official plan to end the war.

"What is in certain publications... I am sure that this is not the official plan of President Trump," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president expressed his belief that there will be a lot of information about a potential plan to end the war "in Kyiv, not in Kyiv", which may coincide with reality in some places, but in most of them - not.

"Let's wait for our official negotiations and official results," Zelenskyy added.

