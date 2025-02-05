Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet and looters of Ukrainian valuable cultural artefacts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the February 4 decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on new sanctions. The restrictions target Russia's 'shadow fleet' and those assisting in the removal of Ukrainian artifacts from the occupied territories.

The relevant decrees No. 67/2025 and No. 68/2025 were published on the website of the President's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

The "shadow fleet" sanctions package includes 56 Russian citizens and one Iranian citizen, all of whom serve as captains of Russian shadow fleet vessels—most of which are already sanctioned. These individuals are involved in circumventing the oil price cap by conducting illegal transshipments of Russian oil at sea and engaging in other illicit activities.

Notably, the blacklist includes: Mykola Tsoma, captain of the Liberty tanker, Hryhorii Motailenko, captain of the Bolero tanker, Oleksandr Yurpalov, captain of the Cassiopeia tanker, Oleksandr Filkin, captain of the Callisto tanker. All of these tankers are already subject to US, UK, and EU sanctions, and their operator is Sovcomflot, a Russian state-owned shipping company that is also under US and UK sanctions.

Additionally, sanctions have been imposed on: Yevhen Bezrukov, captain of the Moti tanker, operated by Gatik Ship Management, one of the largest shadow fleet shipowners, Ihor Kucherov, captain of the Fjord Seal tanker, operated by Prominent Shipmanagement Limited (registered in Hong Kong), Ali Mohseni, an Iranian citizen and captain of the Daksha tanker, operated by Oceanlink Maritime DMCC (registered in the UAE).

Read more: Zelenskyy and British Foreign Secretary Lammy discuss implementation of century-old agreement between countries

Sanctions against Russians responsible for the destruction of Ukrainian cultural identity

Ukraine has also imposed sanctions against those responsible for the destruction of Ukrainian cultural identity through illegal archaeological excavations in the temporarily occupied Crimea and the export of cultural property from the territory of Ukraine.

Sanctions were imposed against 56 Russian cultural figures and three Russian institutions in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The full list of sanctioned persons can be found by following the link.

All sanctions imposed will be in effect for 10 years. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the NSDC decision.

Read more: Putin will try to drag Belarus into war against Ukraine - Zelenskyy