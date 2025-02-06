Zelenskyy awarded state awards to participants of Kursk operation. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to participants in the military operation in Russia's Kursk region and granted Ukrainian citizenship to foreign soldiers fighting for Ukraine's independence.

The head of state announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Kursk operation clearly explains the meaning of the principle of "peace through strength"... Today, I am honoured to award the best of our soldiers with the state awards of Ukraine, and today we also continue our new tradition - the tradition of gratitude to those who chose Ukraine and are fighting for our independence on an equal footing with Ukrainians, the tradition of gratitude for being accepted as Ukrainian citizens," the President said.

Zelenskyy also stressed that the aggressor must be "beaten at home", noting that effective defence of Ukraine and Europe is possible only through active actions on the territory of the occupier.

"It is possible and necessary to give occupier tit for tat on its territory. And this is not only fair, it is also effective for the protection of life in our country, for the protection of life in Europe as a whole," he added.









