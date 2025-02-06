Eight children forcibly taken by Russian authorities from occupied Crimea have been returned

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, another 8 Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dariia Zarivna, the operational director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Reportedly, the occupiers forcibly took the children from their mother during her stay in the hospital, forcing her to give them to an orphanage under threats.

In the institution, the children were subjected to harassment, forced to participate in propaganda events and militaristic circles, where they were taught how to handle weapons and prepared for war.

Zarivna emphasized that all this is part of Russia's policy aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity.

"Thank you to Save Ukraine for their assistance in organizing this rescue mission and their tireless work for our children! Each rescued child is our small victory, but tens of thousands of children still remain enslaved in Russia. We will not stop until all our children are home," emphasized Zarivna.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported that about 1000 children from the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region were involved in the militarized movement "Young Army Cadets National Movement" by the occupiers.