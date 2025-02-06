Trump plans to impose sanctions against ICC - Reuters

The President of the United States of America Donald Trump wants to sign a decree imposing sanctions against the International Criminal Court.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this.

It is noted that the decree will provide for financial and visa restrictions for ICC officials and their family members involved in investigations against US citizens and Washington's allies, including Israel.

Trump plans to sign the decree after Democrats in the US Senate blocked an attempt by Republicans to impose sanctions on the ICC in protest of the arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Reuters reminds that the ICC took measures in advance to protect employees from possible US sanctions by paying salaries three months in advance.

In December 2024, ICC President Tomoko Akane explained that sanctions would "quickly undermine the work of the court in all situations and cases and jeopardize its very existence."

