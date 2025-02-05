Sanctions are being prepared against "shadow fleet" and group of Russian propagandists, in total there are more than 120 people on lists, - Secretary of NSDC Lytvynenko

Yesterday, at a meeting of the NSDC, it was proposed to introduce sanctions against the organizers of the "shadow fleet" and more than 40 Russian propagandists.

This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko following the results of the NSDC meeting on February 4, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The SSU, together with the intelligence agencies of the Foreign Intelligence Service and the main directorate, proposes to impose sanctions on 83 individuals for promoting the export of Russian oil products and alcohols of the aggressor state. This is actually a "shadow fleet." And the second package - according to the proposals of the Ministry of Culture: 41 individuals, 47 legal entities. These are producers of propaganda Russian films and companies specializing in shaping the release and distribution of anti-Ukrainian content through trade networks," Lytvynenko said.

The NSDC Secretary also noted that the third package was formed by the Security Service on the basis of materials from the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications regarding Russian propagandists.

According to Lytvynenko, we are talking about Russians who contributed to the export of Ukrainian national heritage from Ukrainian museums located in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson and other occupied cities of the country.

Earlier it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the NSDC and announced several tough sanctions packages.