Azerbaijan closes Russian House in Baku

Azerbaijan has officially announced the termination of the activities of the Information and Cultural Center "Russian House" in Baku, which is a representative office of "Rossotrudnichestvo" and works to promote Russian culture and language.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to hromadske.

According to the Azerbaijani State News Agency, the Russian House Information and Cultural Center, which is a representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Azerbaijan, is not registered as a legal entity and that the organization has seriously violated Azerbaijani law.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry notes that it expects the Russian side to take appropriate measures in this regard.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is ready to resolve the issue of Russian House registration and expects the situation to be resolved "in a reasonable manner," the propaganda TASS quoted her as saying.

In turn, Radio Liberty writes that earlier, the Azerbaijani government-controlled TV channel Baku.tv published a report about the work of the Russian House in Azerbaijan, in which it actually accused its employees of unfriendly and even espionage activities.

After that, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Azerbaijani Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev, expressing "surprise" at the "series of anti-Russian publications" and the "disinformation campaign" against the Russian House.

