US Defense Secretary Hegseth to attend Ramstein meeting - Politico

Newly appointed US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth plans to attend a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's defense on February 12 in Brussels.

This was reported to Politico by one American military official and four people familiar with the plan, Censor.NET reports.

The interlocutors also believe that the United States may return to chairing meetings of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the future, as it did under the Joe Biden administration.

In addition, Politico's sources say that no new US military aid packages will be announced at Ramstein.

As a reminder, on the morning of February 6, the United Kingdom announced that it was convening a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format. It will be held on February 12 in Brussels on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.