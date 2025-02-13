Kellogg will visit Germany, Belgium and Ukraine on 13-22 February

On 13-22 February, US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg will visit Germany, Belgium and Ukraine to promote a plan to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the US State Department.

It is noted that Trump's aide will present an offer of military support in exchange for resources at the Munich conference. He will also promote the US president's goal of ‘upholding the national security interests’ of the United States.

In Brussels, Kellogg will ‘will engage with allies and partners across Europe who are willing to work with the United States to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and restore stability in Europe.’

‘In Ukraine, he will meet with government officials and private citizens who have bravely endured almost three years of war,’ the State Department said.

The US department also stressed that Trump ‘has made it clear that the fighting needs to stop, and the United States is ready to support a durable solution.’

‘Special Presidential Envoy Kellogg is committed to carrying out the tough diplomacy it will take to achieve the President’s objective,’ the State Department said in a statement.

Earlier, Kellogg said that the settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine should be approached pragmatically.

