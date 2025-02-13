Trump believes Ukraine will not be able to return all occupied territories

US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine will not be able to return all the occupied territories.

‘Ukraine's return to the borders of 2014 is unlikely. Ukraine is unlikely to return the territories seized by Russia,’ the US president said.

At the same time, he repeated several times that he believes that some of the territories occupied by Russia will return to Ukraine's control.

In addition, Trump did not rule out that he would visit Ukraine in the near future.

What preceded it

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the morning of 12 February.

They talked, in particular, about the war in Ukraine.

On the same day, US President Trump had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

