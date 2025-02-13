Trump on Ukraine’s NATO membership: impractical and unlikely

US President Donald Trump has said that he considers Ukraine's membership in NATO ‘unlikely’.

He said this during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office, CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported on the social network X, Censor.NET informs.

The head of the White House agreed with the statements of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Ukraine's membership in NATO. Earlier, Hegseth said that he considered Ukraine's accession to NATO ‘unrealistic’.

Trump said he believes Ukraine's membership in the Alliance is ‘unlikely and impractical’.

‘I think probably that's true,’ the US president said.

At the same time, the US leader said that the United States would continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, ‘but we want it secured’.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the morning of 12 February.

They talked, in particular, about the war in Ukraine.

On the same day, US President Trump had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

