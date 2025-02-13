Trump says he plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia

On Wednesday, 12 February, US President Donald Trump said that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to take place in Saudi Arabia.

This was reported by CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs on the social network X, Censor.NET informs.

The American leader made the statement while speaking to the press in the Oval Office.

It is noted that Trump ‘expects to meet’ with Putin, and is likely to do so in Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, the head of the White House did not name the likely date of the meeting.

The US president also told reporters that his conversation with Putin lasted more than an hour. In his opinion, Putin ‘wants peace’ and ‘wants it to see it end’.

Earlier, the media reported that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are being considered by Russia as possible venues for a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What preceded it

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the morning of 12 February.

They talked, in particular, about the war in Ukraine.

On the same day, US President Trump had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

