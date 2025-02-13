Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 854,280 people (+1250 per day), 10040 tanks, 23,034 artillery systems, 20894 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 854,280 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.02.25 are approximately

personnel - about 854280 (+1250) people,

tanks - 10040 (+17) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 20894 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 23034 (+58) units,

MLRS - 1278 (+2) units,

air defence systems - 1063 (+2) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 25072 (+153),

cruise missiles - 3063 (+6),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 37096 (+168) units,

special equipment - 3744 (+2)

