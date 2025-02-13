ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7768 visitors online
News
4 552 10

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 854,280 people (+1250 per day), 10040 tanks, 23,034 artillery systems, 20894 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

1250 occupiers were eliminated

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 854,280 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.02.25 are approximately

personnel - about 854280 (+1250) people,

tanks - 10040 (+17) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 20894 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 23034 (+58) units,

MLRS - 1278 (+2) units,

air defence systems - 1063 (+2) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 25072 (+153),

cruise missiles - 3063 (+6),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 37096 (+168) units,

special equipment - 3744 (+2)

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed APCs, IFVs, trucks, cars and "loaves" of the occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (10081) Armed Forces HQ (4466) liquidation (2764) elimination (5868)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 