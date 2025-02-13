Umerov - Hegseth: We want and will be a NATO country

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine's position on joining NATO remains unchanged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Our position is always unchanged: we want to be a NATO country, we will be a NATO country, we will be a country of the European Union. We maintain our defense capabilities and we are capable of doing so. Therefore, we have our own priorities. That is why we draw any conclusions together with our people," he commented on the statement by Pentagon Chief Peter Hegseth.

The minister added that Ramstein is focused on security and defense assistance, so in this regard, all political things will not be said by defense ministers.

"You've been hearing these statements for the last 33 years, so we have to get used to any statements," Umerov summarized.

Hughes on Ukraine's accession to NATO

Pentagon chief Pete Hagel said the United States is committed to a sovereign Ukraine, but NATO membership is not a "realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement with Russia."

