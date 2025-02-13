World must act now to return Ukrainian children home and hold Russia accountable - Ukraine in OSCE

Permanent Representative of Ukraine Yurii Vitrenko at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council's Security Committee emphasized the importance of the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the need for increased support from international partners.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Permanent Mission.



Vitrenko emphasized Ukraine's ongoing efforts to implement programs aimed at supporting and rehabilitating Ukrainian children who suffered from the actions of the Russian occupiers.



"The world must act now to bring Ukrainian children home and hold Russia accountable for its crimes," Vitrenko said.

As a reminder, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets addressed the OSCE participating states and called on them to take measures to return the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

