Enemy advanced near Dvorichna, Zelene Pole, and Novosilka - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.
"The enemy has advanced near Dvorichna (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region), Zelene Pole (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Novosilka (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the report says.
