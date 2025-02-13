Russia produces more ammunition in three months than NATO does in year - Rutte

Today in Brussels, NATO defense ministers will meet at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council to discuss increasing defense spending and strengthening military production.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ministers will discuss defense spending today, not only because the Americans insist on it, expecting a "fair distribution" from Europe, but also because the threat from Russia and other adversaries is growing... Today, we will also discuss the industrial base - how to produce more. This is a collective problem, starting with the United States. We have a fantastic defense industry, but we don't produce enough. Russia produces as much ammunition in three months as all allies do in a year, and this is not acceptable," Rutte emphasized.

He noted that Turkey, the United Kingdom, Norway, and EU countries should join NATO's efforts to strengthen its production capabilities.

The Secretary-General also emphasized that the Alliance's priority remains to protect its allies for many years to come: "This Alliance is a family for generations to come. We have to make sure we have the best possible deterrent to deal with any adversary now and in the future. That means we have to reach a good deal in Ukraine, we have to increase defense production and spending - that's the clear goal we have now."

