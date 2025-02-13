He gave order to strike Mykolaiv Regional Council with "Iskander": Russian General Dvornikov served suspicion notice in absentia - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine has served in absentia a notice of suspicion to Russian General Alexander Dvornikov for committing a war crime that led to a missile attack on the Mykolaiv Regional Council, which killed 36 people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

As noted, on 29 March 2022, on his order, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the administrative building of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, using a ‘’ground-to-ground‘’ cruise missile from the "Iskander" operational-tactical missile system, which was deployed in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

As a result of this attack, 36 people were killed and 38 people were injured with varying degrees of severity. The explosion also damaged surrounding apartment blocks, a children's art centre, commercial facilities and civilian vehicles.

Based on the evidence gathered, the SSU served Dvornikov a notice of suspicion in absentia under Article 28(2) and Article 438(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for liability for violations of the laws and customs of war that caused the death of people committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

Read more: SSU explained reasons for imposing sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoisky and others