Russia continues to strengthen Kerch Bridge - Pletenchuk

Russia continues attempts to strengthen the Kerch Bridge and restore damaged barriers in the Black Sea.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As of now, I don't see any such news, but they restore, for example, damaged barriers, booms, or barges periodically after a storm. This is also a regular practice for them. They are trying to strengthen their fences in the Black Sea. In any case, the situation there remains unchanged," Pletenchuk said when asked whether Russia continues to illegally build defensive structures near the Kerch Bridge in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrinform reports.

As a reminder, at the entrance to the Kerch Bridge from the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, the Russian "authorities" announced continuous passport control.

