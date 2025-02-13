Woman wounded in Russian attack on Kozacha Lopana
Today, on February 13, Russian troops attacked Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region, injuring a woman.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
"The occupiers attacked Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district.
One woman was injured and hospitalized in a medical facility," the statement reads.
