No negotiations with Putin can begin without united position of Ukraine, Europe and United States – Zelenskyy

On Thursday, February 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. The parties, in particular, discussed the conditions for peace in Ukraine.

The head of state announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed the conditions necessary for a lasting and genuine peace in Ukraine and agreed that no negotiations with Putin can begin without a united position of Ukraine, Europe and the United States," he stressed.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy briefed Tusk on his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The parties also discussed key messages and the need to coordinate the positions of all Europeans to achieve "successful results for the whole of Europe."

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine should negotiate from a position of strength, with strong and reliable security guarantees, and that NATO membership would be the most economically beneficial for partners.

"Another important guarantee is serious investment in the Ukrainian defense industry. I also warned world leaders against trusting Putin's words about his readiness to end the war," he added.