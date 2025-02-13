The terms of the peace agreement are being discussed behind the back of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Even before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives at the Munich Security Conference tomorrow, his country’s fate looks to have been sealed," the author writes.

The publication notes that his worst fear — that terms and conditions of a peace settlement were being agreed behind his back — was coming to pass.

Journalists draw attention to Trump's words about Zelenskyy's low rating.

"That’s one more thing that would delight Putin," they added.

Trump spoke with Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."

The White House said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.

