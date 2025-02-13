Zelenskyy has low ratings, to put it mildly - Trump

US leader Donald Trump has said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's poll ratings are "not very high".

According to Censor.NET, the questions of the media and the answers of the US leader were posted on Facebook by the Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh.

For example, Trump was asked whether he would support ceding territory to Zelenskyy or exchanging territories.

"He will have to do what he has to do. But, you know, his ratings in the polls are not very high. To put it mildly. He has a country that has been devastated and attacked. And he has an army that is actually very, very brave. Despite the fact that we have given him, in my opinion, $350 billion, this is a real figure. You don't hear this number. And Europe has given, in my opinion, $100 billion, and they did it in the form of a loan," the US president said.

Read more: Agreement with US on rare earth metals will give Ukraine post-war ’security shield’ - Bessent

Trump talks to Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin on the morning of 12 February 2025.

Later, Zelenskyy and Trump had a conversation.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well".

The White House said that the US is committed to reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and ending the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.

Read: Peaceful push is not a betrayal of Ukraine, says Hughes