Agreement with US on rare earth metals will give Ukraine post-war ’security shield’ - Bessent

The agreement on rare earth metals between Kyiv and Washington may leave Ukraine with a ‘security shield’ after the end of the war with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Voice of America, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

‘This is an important signal to the world, to the Russian leadership, that we are uniting. And by increasing our economic commitment through partnership with the government and people of Ukraine, it will provide - once this conflict is over - a long-term security shield for all Ukrainians,’ Bessent added.

According to him, the agreement ‘is in line with Donald Trump's vision for a swift resolution to this conflict’ and ‘provides further assurances to the Ukrainian people of American assistance’.

‘This is part of the foundation for a broader peace deal that President Trump has in mind. He's hoping to move quickly to try to resolve this conflict,’ Bessent added.

As a reminder, Trump has said that he wants to make a $500 million deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to access rare earth resources and natural gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace settlement.

Read more: Russia may receive Ukrainian "rare earths" for free if territories are not protected - Zelenskyy