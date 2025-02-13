Trump refuses to call Ukraine equal participant in peace talks
US President Donald Trump did not call Ukraine an equal participant in the negotiations to end the war.
He said this during a press conference in the Oval Office, Censor.NET reports.
He was asked whether he considered Ukraine an equal participant in the peace process.
"Hmm. That's an interesting question. I think they should make peace. Their people are being killed, and I think they should make peace. I said it's not a good war to be in. I think they should make peace. That's what I think," the US leader said.
Trump spoke with Putin and Zelenskyy
US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.
Subsequently, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting.
According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."
The White House said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.
According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.
