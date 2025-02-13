Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin have agreed to immediately give "instructions to prepare contacts".

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this in a commentary to Russian propagandists, Censor.NET reports.

This also applies to the place of the meeting.

"Preparations for the formation of a negotiating group for dialogue with the United States have begun," Putin's spokesman said.

According to Peskov, it is too early to talk about the possibility of China's involvement in the negotiations.

"While there is no understanding of the format of a possible negotiation process in Ukraine, it is premature to talk about European participation in it," he added.

Earlier, the WSJ reported that China proposes to organize a Trump-Putin summit without Zelenskyy.

Trump spoke with Putin and Zelensky

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."

The White House said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.

