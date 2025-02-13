Trump’s Ukraine plans could cost EU $3 trillion - Bloomberg

European countries will have to spend about $3.1 trillion over the next decade to support Ukraine and strengthen their own armed forces if they fulfill US President Donald Trump's demands for peace.

This is reported by Bloomberg, Censor.NET informs.

This will require a radical revision of budgets and the possible issuance of joint debt obligations.

In particular, the restoration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may require about $175 billion, and the maintenance of a peacekeeping force of 40,000 troops will require another $30 billion. The bulk of the funds will be used to increase the defense budgets of European countries to 3.5% of GDP, purchase artillery ammunition, air defense systems, and strengthen the EU's eastern borders.

Read more: Trump’s conversation with Putin "gives the impression" of start of peace talks on Ukraine - Rutte

It is noted that if the financing comes from debt, the five largest NATO members in Europe may need another $2.7 trillion in loans. This means that EU governments will have to reconsider their spending on social programs, healthcare, and education, which could lead to massive public discontent.

According to the publication, at the same time, the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure will require at least $230 billion, but the funding gap is already at $130 billion. This could complicate the country's economic stability. Nevertheless, Kyiv has a chance to attract investment by making the United States interested in its resources, such as uranium, lithium, and graphite.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has low ratings, to put it mildly - Trump. VIDEO