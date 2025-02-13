Trump’s conversation with Putin "gives the impression" of start of peace talks on Ukraine - Rutte

US President Donald Trump's call to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "gives the impression" of the start of negotiations on a full-scale war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this.

In his opinion, it seems that Trump's call to the Kremlin dictator yesterday was quite successful, and "we will see how it develops from this point on, step by step."

"It is very important that Ukraine is closely involved in everything that happens around Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General added.

"It will be crucial that when a peace deal is reached, that Putin knows that this is the end, that he can never try to take over part of Ukraine again, so that has to be part of the negotiations, and no doubt President Trump understands that as well," he emphasized.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the morning of February 12. They talked, in particular, about the war in Ukraine.

On the same day, US President Trump had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.