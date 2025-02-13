Peaceful push is not betrayal of Ukraine, - Hegseth. VIDEO

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth believes that the US is investing in peace through negotiations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"It is extremely important to realise that there is a Russian military machine that is trying to seize more and more territory in Ukraine. It is a direct European duty to stand up to this. And, of course, the United States has also been a long-time supporter.

My role as the US representative is to speak realistically about the course of this military conflict. I think you saw yesterday from President Trump, who is the best negotiator in the world, and he brought the two sides together to try to achieve a negotiated peace, which is what everybody wants," he said.

He insisted that the peaceful push "is not a betrayal" of Ukraine, and that Russian aggression was a "reset" of NATO.

Thus, when asked whether the recent actions and statements of the United States are not a betrayal of Ukraine, Hegseth said: "There is no betrayal. There is a recognition that the whole world and the United States are investing in peace, in a negotiated peace."

Trump talks to Putin and Zelensky

US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin on the morning of 12 February 2025.

Later, Zelenskyy and Trump had a conversation.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well".

The White House said that the US is committed to reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and ending the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.

