China proposes to organise Trump-Putin summit without Zelenskyy - WSJ
President Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin are signalling a willingness to start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. China wants to play a role in this.
According to Censor.NET, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The newspaper's sources said that in recent weeks, Chinese officials have been offering Trump's team, through intermediaries, to hold a summit between him and Putin, as well as "to contribute to peacekeeping efforts after a possible truce".
However, this proposal was met with scepticism in the United States and Europe. They are concerned about the increasingly close ties between China and Moscow.
China's proposal, in particular, involves holding a US-Russian summit without the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Beijing and Washington.
The White House refused to confirm whether it had received China's offer, but rejected it anyway.
"Not viable at all," said a White House official.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, commenting on the proposal, said he was not aware of it: "We hope that the parties will work to de-escalate and seek a political settlement."
At the same time, according to the newspaper, Xi Jinping "does not want any help in ending the war to jeopardise China's close relations with Russia".
The Chinese proposal does not include any commitments on Beijing's part to reduce Moscow's huge economic support.
Trump talks to Putin and Zelensky
US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin on the morning of 12 February 2025.
Later, Zelenskyy and Trump had a conversation.
According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well".
The White House said that the US is committed to reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and ending the war.
According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.
