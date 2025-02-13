"Ramstein remains critically important for coordinating international aid to Ukraine" Umierov says at meeting with Pistorius

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov held talks with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense.

The interlocutors discussed the further work of the Ramstein format and agreed that this mechanism remains critically important for coordinating international assistance to Ukraine.

They also discussed the role of Europe in achieving a just peace and strengthening security on the continent. European countries need to increase their defense budgets and increase production of ammunition, air defense systems, heavy armored vehicles and other critical military products.

"Germany is one of the leaders in assisting Ukraine and the security of Europe as a whole. Stability on the continent depends on its decisions. The decisions must be balanced, but at the same time timely and bold. Only through joint efforts can we ensure victory and peace in Europe!" - Umierov emphasized.

