Zelenskyy to meet with Rubio and Vance on February 14 – media

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 14, US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Euronews.

They are expected to discuss with Zelenskyy Donald Trump's increasing willingness to involve Ukraine and Russia in negotiations to end the war.

As of February 13, the US Vice President has already landed in Munich. In addition to talks with the Ukrainian head of state, Vance plans to deliver a speech at a security conference.

Euronews adds that the main topics for world leaders in Munich will be NATO defense spending and the war in Europe.

As a reminder, the deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine will be a central topic of discussion at the Munich Security Conference to be held on February 14-16.